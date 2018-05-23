Switzerland has some 5,000 sirens for the general emergency alarm, of which 600 can also sound the water alarm. Wednesday’s test included all sirens.
The water siren failure during the first test in February was caused by a software error in the central command system of the sirens, according to the FOCP. But it said this would not have prevented the sirens going off if there had been a real emergency.
As of this autumn, alerts will also be transmitted on smartphone via the alertswissexternal link website, which will also carry emergency information, says the FOCP.
SDA-ATS/jc
