Google expands presence in Zurich

Google employs around 5,000 people in Zurich. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The internet giant continues to grow in the Swiss city – its most important research and development location outside the United States.

This content was published on June 1, 2021 - 15:23

Keystone-SDA/sb

See in another language: 1 中文 (zh) 谷歌在瑞士苏黎世持续扩张

Google has agreed to rent new offices extending over 15,000 square metres at Müllerstrasse in the Kreis 4 district, close to Zurich’s train station, Swiss Prime Site announcedExternal link on Tuesday.

The internet giant already occupies four other offices in Zurich, including the former Hürlimann brewery and a site on Europaallee, both not far away.

“The central location of the property and the proximity to our other locations in the city of Zurich were the decisive arguments for us and our employees,” said Lucas Stolwijk, EMEA Regional Workplace Services Manager at Google Switzerland.

He said Google is “looking forward to further investments” in the Zurich area and “further strengthening our cooperation with local partners in the local innovation ecosystem”. Google will move into the renovated offices in 2023.

Growing family of Zooglers

Google established a European research and development centre in Switzerland’s largest city in 2004. It has since extended its presence. From two employees, Google’s first branch outside the US has grown to around 5,000 employees, known locally as Zooglers.

Google Switzerland participates in the development of internet services such as search engine functionality, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Gmail and YouTube, among other aspects. The Zurich-based team is also working on artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of technologies for data protection.

The internet firm nurtures close ties with the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ) and Lausanne (EPFL) as well as with local start-ups.