Johnson & Johnson Swiss branch relocation threatens 320 jobs

The Johnson & Johnson campus in Zug © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

American pharma group Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is to transfer four of its canton Neuchâtel-based subsidiaries to other locations – including abroad. The move is expected to result in the loss of up to 320 jobs by mid-2023.

This content was published on January 29, 2021 - 12:41

Keystone-SDA/RTS/ilj

The company wants to move the production lines for its two of its subsidiaries in Neuchâtel, western Switzerland, to Puerto Rico and Mexico. The inspection and storage activities based at Marin will be transferred over to Selznach in canton Solothurn, a spokesman to the news agency AWP on Friday, confirming an announcement made on Thursday.

The product line Ethicon Wound Closure & Repair Portfolio will cease. Overall up to 320 jobs are to be affected.

A consultation process is currently taking place with the employees in Ethicon, Ethicon Women's Health & Urology et Medos. A definitive decision on the final impact on employees will be taken after the consultation is over, the company said.

As only a few employees are affected at Medos International, no consultation is taking place at this subsidiary, it added.

The changes are expected to take place over the next few years, finishing by mid-2023.

Jean-Nathanaël Karakash, Neuchâtel minister in charge of the economy, said he was surprised and shocked by the news. He told local radio RTN that the authorities intended to open discussions on the move, Swiss public television RTS reportedExternal link.

J&J remains in Switzerland, the spokesman underlined. It currently employs 4,400 people here.