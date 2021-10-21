MCH group targeted in latest Swiss cyber attack

MCH is responsible for Baselworld and Art Basel. Photo of the performance TEARS by British artist Monster Chetwynd that was displayed at the 2021 Art Basel. Keystone

Switzerland’s MCH Group is the latest heavyweight company to be hit by hackers as a rash of attacks spreads across the Alpine nation.

This content was published on October 21, 2021 - 13:43

The international marketing company and events organiser is famous for its trade fairs Baselworld and Art Basel.

In a statement published on Thursday, the MCH group said it had been the victim of a malware attack the pervious day.

Company IT specialists rushed to limit the damage with the support of external experts and federal authorities. An investigation is underway to determine whether any data was stolen.

The incident does not compromise current events and future trade fairs can continue as planned, according to the company, which gave no indication of any ransom being demanded.

The MCH group said it will file criminal charges.

Wave of attacks

Cyber-attacks against public entities and private companies are on the rise in Switzerland, although not all cases become a matter of public knowledge.

On Thursday it was also reported that hackers had broken into the Easygov federal portal and stolen the names of some 130,000 companies who had applied for emergency financial credit during the pandemic. Authorities say no sensitive data was affected.

Other recent victims have included the city of Montreux as well as the canton and city of St. Gallen. Many companies including Zurich, Comparis, Saurer and the Neuchâtel Cantonal Bank have also reported attacks.

In a recent interview published in the bimonthly Beobachter, an expert spoke of 2,694 successful attacks in the past 12 months.

Founded in 2001 through the merger of two companies that managed fairs in Basel and Zurich respectively, the MCH group is listed on the stock exchange, but has significant shares held by public bodies.

At the end of December, it employed 710 people, 355 of whom were based in Switzerland. The coronavirus pandemic put the company in the red in 2020, but it is hoping for a revival through new financing and projects.