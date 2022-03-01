Russia sanctions: Nord Stream 2 fires more than 140 people in Zug

The Nord Stream 2 headquarters in Zug © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Swiss-based company Nord Stream 2, which is in charge of the gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany, has made employees redundant as a result of sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

March 1, 2022

More than 140 people have lost their jobs at the company, based in the Swiss town of Zug in central Switzerland, according to Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

“We have learnt that all the staff of Nord Stream 2 [...] in Zug, i.e. more than 140 people, have been made redundant,” he told Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link, on Monday evening.

This restructuring follows the announcement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week that the pipeline, now complete, would not go into operation.

When contacted by RTS, the company did not respond.

The pipeline was heavily criticised from the start. By bringing gas directly from Russia to Germany, it would have cut Ukraine out of the lucrative gas transit trade and deprived Ukraine of a lever against its hostile larger neighbour.

Critics said the pipeline was a political project designed to weaken Ukraine, though supporters, including the German government, said it was a purely commercial venture.

