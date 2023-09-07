Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Foreign affairs

Sergei Pugachev: Swiss banks help Putin’s people avoid sanctions

Elena Servettaz and Sergei Pugachev
Sergei Pugachev answers Elena Servettaz's questions at his residence in Nice, France. swissinfo.ch
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Sergei Pugachev: Swiss banks help Putin’s people avoid sanctions
Listening: Sergei Pugachev: Swiss banks help Putin’s people avoid sanctions

Former Russian billionaire Sergei Pugachev tells SWI swissinfo.ch about his ongoing trial in The Hague against the Russian State, how Société Générale Switzerland allegedly forged his signature and how Swiss banks are complicit in helping Russians evade sanctions.

This content was published on
2 minutes

The filmmaker from Italy, who was raised in Africa, calls Switzerland home now. Carlo studied film directing at the Italian National Film School, worked as a documentary editor and director/producer in Berlin and Vienna. He crafts multimedia into engaging narratives. 

Over 20 years of experience in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV and radio presenter in France and Russia. Areas of expertise: international relations and human rights. Published author. I have interviewed presidents, rock stars and political prisoners.

External Content

Pugachev, now known as one of the Kremlin’s most outspoken critics, served as an adviser to former Russian President Boris Yeltsin and, in his own words, says he played a role in helping current president Vladimir Putin rise to power. Once a regular visitor to the Kremlin and an international investor, Pugachev is now a French citizen and lives under the protection of the French state in his villa in Nice. 

This is the first time he has let journalists enter his home. “After several assassination attempts in the United Kingdom and France, I have legitimate reasons to be concerned,” he tells SWI swissinfo.ch in an exclusive interview.

In 2008, Forbes magazine estimated Pugachev’s wealth at $2 billion (CHF1.7 billion), ranking him the 50th-richest Russian citizen. Since 2014, he has faced criminal charges in Russia for embezzlement and illegal capital outflow. Today Pugachev is seeking over $12 billion from the Kremlin through The Hague Tribunal “for expropriation of assets”.

Pugachev is also involved in a legal battle against Société Générale Switzerland, alleging that the bank allowed a Russian official to transfer $100 million from his personal account to Russia with a forged signature. He claims that his funds were redirected to the firm and bank associated with Andrei Kostin, chairman of Russian state-owned VTB Bank, and the documents were signed by a colonel from the Federal Protective Service instead of himself.

“Société Générale, like all banks present in Switzerland, is bound by confidentiality and professional secrecy and does not comment on any particular situation,” the bank replied when contacted by SWI swissinfo.ch.

During our interview, Pugachev also accuses Swiss banks of helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions. “These are special managers who cater to Russian clients,” he says. “They either retroactively process the money or present evidence that valuable securities were purchased, or they transfer the funds to Dubai. Banks engage in these activities partly to demonstrate their loyalty to their clients.”

Edited by Virginie Mangin

More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
49 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
273 Likes
174 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
68 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

More

Geneva opens money laundering probe into ‘Putin’s banker’

This content was published on Henri Della Casa, a press spokesperson for the Geneva investigators, on Monday confirmed earlier reports of the investigation and the blocked funds in the SonntagsZeitung and Le Matin Dimanche newspapers. However, he did not specify the amount of the blocked funds or which financial institutions are involved. The newspaper reports revealed that Pugachev, a former…

Read more: Geneva opens money laundering probe into ‘Putin’s banker’

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR