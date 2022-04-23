Swiss industry group worried about global supply chain issues

Despite the current shifts in supply chains, Hirzel does not think the trend is moving towards deglobalisation. Keystone / Daniel Reinhardt

Despite high demand, the Swiss machinery, electrical engineering and metal (MEM) sector is being hampered by the ongoing disruption to global supply chains, says sector boss Martin Hirzel.

This content was published on April 23, 2022 - 16:02

Keystone-SDA/SRF/dos

Hirzel, the president of the Swissmem industry association, told SRF public radio on Saturday that hoping for an improvement in global markets was “no more than wishful thinking”.

The disruption caused by the pandemic, then the war in Ukraine, has thrown supply chains “completely out of step”, Hirzel said. The 1,300 businesses in his association have plenty of orders pending, and demand is high, but they often simply can’t deliver.

The current lockdown in Shanghai will cause more problems, he added: due to strict Covid measures in place in the Chinese city, deliveries there over the coming weeks are unlikely, and the overall situation will again be disrupted.

China has grown in importance as a destination for Swiss industrial exports since a free trade deal between the two countries came into force in 2014. China now accounts for 7% of all Swiss MEM exports, and was a key factor in helping the industry bounce back after the first wave of the pandemic.

After the difficulties of 2020, when the Swiss economy suffered its worst annual dip in 45 years, 2021 saw a strong recovery – also within the MEM sector, where orders increased by 26.5% and exports by 12.7%, Swissmem wroteExternal link in February this year.

Total turnover in the sector last year was still however well below a 2018 peak.

No deglobalisation

Despite this, Hirzel said on Saturday he doesn’t think the world is entering a period of deglobalisation. Although Swiss dealings with geographically closer suppliers are seeing a “renaissance” due to the current situation, China will remain important.

The Swissmem boss did however say he was worried about the increasingly political nature of trade, and the growing global divisions into different blocs with different regulations and technological standards.

If these blocs, and the supply chains that serve them, no longer overlap as they do now, this is bad news for Swiss exporters, Hirzel said. “But [he] hopes it won’t come to that.”

