Switzerland enjoys decade-long high atop UN innovation ranking

Swiss companies and universities continue to display high levels of innovation. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Switzerland has been ranked as the world’s most innovative country for the 10th year in a row by the United Nations Global Innovation Index (GII).

This content was published on September 2, 2020 - 14:06

swissinfo.ch/mga

The annual ranking lists the competitiveness of 129 countries based on 80 measurements. It is compiled by the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the business school INSEAD and Cornell University.

Just like last year, Switzerland heads the table in 2020 followed by Sweden and the United States. Switzerland achieves consistently high marks for the number of patents filed, strength of workforce and universities, published scientific articles and government effectiveness.

It compares less favourably when it comes to the ease of starting a business or getting a loan and for producing its own science and engineering graduates.

Announcing its innovation index results on Wednesday, WIPO Director General Francis Gurry highlighted the role that innovation can play in restoring economic fortunes that have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governments need to ensure that rescue packages are future oriented and support the individuals, research institutes, companies and others with innovative and collaborative new ideas for the post-Covid era,” he stated. “Innovations equal solutions.”