Switzerland slammed for abandoning two minors in Syria 





This content was published on April 22, 2021 - 14:05

The wife of an ISIS fighter and her children in a Kurdish-run camp in northeast Syria (not the Swiss girls mentioned in the story) Keystone / Ahmed Mardnli

Switzerland is under pressure to repatriate two young Swiss girls living in a makeshift camp established in northeast Syria after the fall of the Islamic State group (ISIS).

The United Nations human rights experts issued a statement on Thursday urging Switzerland to bring back two half-sisters, aged 8 and 14, who were allegedly abducted by their mother five years ago and taken to ISIS territory.

The mother ostensibly took the girls on holiday in August 2016 but ended up in Syria, where ISIS had declared a caliphate.

“Children should not have to bear the terrible burden of simply being born to individuals allegedly linked or associated with designated terrorist groups,” the experts said.

“Deprived of their liberty for several years already in the camp of Al-Hol and then in Roj, denied of their right to return to Switzerland and be reunited with their families, the detention of these two children increasingly exposes them to all kinds of abuse,” they said.

Thousands of foreigners with alleged links to ISIS live in the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps under the ad hoc control of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The majority are women and children. The Swiss mother and the two daughters were transferred to Al-Roj in the summer of 2019.

Health concerns

The experts raised concerns over the health of the Swiss girls, including the unavailability of specialised care and orthopaedic devices for the eldest, who is believed to have suffered a shrapnel wound to the leg requiring three operations.

They also pointed to the unsanitary conditions of the camp and the precarious security situation which puts them at risk of abuse.

Syrian Kurds have repeatedly urged the international community to repatriate its nationals saying they do not have the resources to guard them indefinitely. Few nations have heeded that call. The United Nations describes the conditions at the camps as “sub-human”.

“The detention of these two Swiss girls in these conditions is contrary to their best interests and contravenes international human rights conventions to which Switzerland is a party,” the experts said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Swiss foreign ministry to a Reuters request for comment. The Swiss government, in a 2019 statement regarding "travellers motivated by terrorism", said its first objective was protecting the country and its population, above individual interests.