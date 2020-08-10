Teachers call for better protection measures at schools

Older pupils wearing masks start term in the Zofingen baccalaureate school in canton Aargau on August 10. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Swiss teachers have warned that the new school year – which starts today in 11 cantons – will be heavily marked by the coronavirus. The wearing of masks remains a controversial issue.

This content was published on August 10, 2020 - 13:41

Lessons should be learned from the last school year to ensure adequate protection measures at schools in the coming school year, Switzerland’s two main teaching associations said on Monday at a joint press conference in the capital Bern.

In particular they called for more coordination among the cantons, which are in charge of educational matters, and for teaching associations to be included in the federal authorities’ decision-making process.

“Even if the school year is starting in a regular way, we have to be prepared for further school closures,” the German-speaking Federation of Swiss Teachers LCH and its French-speaking counterpart SER said. Health is a top priority, they underlined.

Autumn term in the spotlight

On March 13, the Swiss government took the unprecedented step of ordering the nationwide closure of all schools in the country, overriding the cantons’ authority.

Whereas primary schools mostly went back to class teaching after re-opening on May 11, older pupils in post-compulsory schooling (vocational and baccalaureate schools) were only allowed back in small numbers from June 8. Many continued with distance learning.

All eyes are currently on how cantons, back in charge of schools since the lockdown ended, will manage the situation for the autumn term.

Concerns have been raised of a possible spike in coronavirus cases after the holidays as pupils return from trips abroad, including countries on Switzerland’s “risk list”, with travellers having to quarantine for ten days upon return. Older pupils will also be going back to full-time teaching.

Several cantons have already told teachers not to “police” pupils about where they went on their holidays. Keeping to quarantine is a parental responsibility, they argue.

Masks and health protection officers

Hygiene measures like hand-washing and social distancing will still apply at all schools in the next term. But while there will generally be no mask wearing in primary schools (younger pupils are not considered primary transmitters of the virus in Switzerland), several cantons will require masks to be worn among post-compulsory pupils, aged 15-16, when social distancing of at least 1.5 metres cannot be maintained.

This will be the case across the French-speaking part of Switzerland, which has announced a coordinated approach to mask-wearing among older pupils. The German-speaking cantons have no such coordination in place, although some cantons, like Lucerne and Bern, will insist on masks. This piecemeal approach has already been criticised by teaching unions.

On Monday, teachers called for a professionalisation of health risk management in schools, including the training and installation of health protection officers.

Educational gap

Also of great concern is the educational gap – a long-standing problem in Switzerland, with pupils of well-educated parents more likely to progress academically than those from more disadvantaged backgrounds – which widened during the lockdown, teachers said.

An estimated one-fifth of pupils fell through the remote learning net during school closures, as swissinfo.ch previously reported. The reasons given were a lack of motivation and/or lack of support and resources, such as a computer or quiet place to work, at home.

There must be a focus on these pupils, over the whole year with enough financing, to ensure they catch up. “In parallel there needs to be enough school social workers, early language learning and wide-ranging daycare facilities around schools, also in more rural areas, across the whole of Switzerland,” the teachers added. Many primary schools in particular require pupils to go home for lunch and do not have afternoon school.

In addition, the teaching organisations called on the authorities to ensure that all pupils and teachers, have adequate access to computers and internet connections.