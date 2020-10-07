WEF 2021 to be held in the luxury Swiss resort of Bürgenstock

WEF 2021 will be a more intimate event with fewer people and a smaller host resort. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of world leaders will take place in May 2021 with the location shifting from Davos to the Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne.

This content was published on October 7, 2020 - 17:05

swissinfo.ch/ac

WEF organisers announced on Wednesday that the 2021 edition would be held on May 18-21. In line with an earlier announcement to host a smaller gathering, the multi-day networking event will be held in the hilltop Bürgenstock resort in central Switzerland instead of the traditional mountain bastion of Davos in the eastern part of the country in January.

The number of physical attendees is expected to halve from around 3,000 to a maximum of 1,500. The theme of the 2021 event is “The Great Reset”, in reference to rebuilding the world after the coronavirus pandemic.

WEF 2021 will be preceded by high-level “Davos Dialogues”, digitally convened by the World Economic Forum during the week of January 25.

Given the rise in coronavirus infection in Europe, including in Switzerland, the organisers do not guarantee that a physical WEF will take place.

“The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community,” WEF said in a statement on Wednesday.