Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Canadian Coast Guard Battles to Secure Ship With Dangerous Cargo

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Canadian Coast Guard was working to secure a container ship that suffered significant breaches to its structure when it ran aground off Newfoundland. 

The MSC Baltic III was carrying some materials listed as dangerous goods, the Coast Guard said. The focus is currently on the removal of the vessel’s cargo and fuel. It’s carrying about 1.7 million liters, or just over 10,000 barrels, of heavy fuel oil and diesel as propellant.

lost cells podcast

The vessel ran aground on Feb. 15 during bad weather in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, west of Lark Harbour, after reporting a loss of power. In the days that followed, a rescue operation was hampered by treacherous conditions at sea, and in its current condition the ship cannot be refloated, the Coast Guard said.

Its cargo included fabrics, food products, metals and polymeric beads. No pollution has been observed from the ship and the main aim of the operation is to prevent any releases into the environment.  

The Coast Guard said one option may be to build a road to allow easier access to the vessel. That would help limit the impact of sea conditions on operations. 

A spokesperson for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., which manages the ship, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

–With assistance from Jack Wittels and Julian Lee.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
131 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR