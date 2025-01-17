Celebrate the Year of the Snake With Luxury Lunar New Year Gifts

(Bloomberg) — With the Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, the Year of the Snake commences as the Chinese zodiac rotates through its 12 animals. Traditionally the Year of the Snake represents everything from prosperity and vitality to rebirth, wisdom and reflection. This iteration marks the Year of the Wood Snake, last seen in 1965 (each zodiac year also utilizes one of five elements, creating a 60-year cycle), which is said to bring a sense of mystery and an abundance of creativity to the coming days.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, individuals wear red; organizations such as the New York Philharmonic host galas; museums introduce exhibitions; and fashion brands unveil campaigns with curated capsules and short films. Companies and individuals share gifts, typically money in red envelopes, though luxury brands are doing it one better. From Loewe to Louis XIII to Creed to Montblanc, there’s a bevy of limited-edition Lunar New Year gifts for the luxurious snake lover in your life.

Creed Year of the Snake Gift Set

A trio of 10-milliliter bottles of Creed’s popular fragrances—including Aventus, Millésime Impérial and Silver Mountain Water—this gift set arrives in a lavish red-and-gold box designed by luxury interiors brand Lala Curio. It features two snakes coiling into a traditional ruyi knot, a symbol of good fortune. $250

Baccarat Zodiaque Snake 2025

Designed for Baccarat by animal sculptor Allison Hawkes and handcrafted from crystal in the maison’s French atelier, the Zodiaque Snake 2025 stands 3.74 inches tall. With this latest release in its annual Chinese zodiac range, Baccarat aims to represent not just the animal itself but also the mysterious expectations of the unfolding year. $450

Montblanc Year of the Snake Fountain Pen

The Legend of Zodiacs the Snake Limited Edition 512 fountain pen from Montblanc pairs a sterling silver cap—engraved with an image of a snake in a bamboo forest—with a platinum-coated barrel that features the traditional Chinese knot symbol Zhongguó jié, which represents luck. The latter portion also incorporates three opals, a reference to the birthstone of the snake zodiac sign. $6,300

In addition to Montblanc’s offering, Caran d’Ache has also released a limited-edition fountain pen for Year of the Snake. 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,300)

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Perpetual Calendar

More than a pairing of a stainless-steel case and a rich imperial red dial with Grain d’Orge hand-guilloche finishing, this wristwatch from Parmigiani Fleurier is built around a feature that conveys the complete Chinese calendar with 24 solar periods, 12 zodiac animals and 5 natural elements—alongside hours, minutes, date and moon phase. Inside is the Swiss maison’s PF008 in-house movement. 63,500 francs

Limited-Edition TWG Snake Charmer Tea

From Singaporean luxury tea brand TWG, the limited-edition Snake Charmer blend marries black tea with marigold blossoms, citrus zest and myriad spices, as well as pineapple. Housed in a scarlet tea tin, it’s the latest release in the brand’s Grand Mode Tea Collection of exclusive teas. S$50 ($37)

Although it’s not specific to the Year of the Snake, TWG also offers a S$5,000 gold-plated teapot in the shape of the coiled snake with green Swarovski crystal eyes.

Louis XIII Limited-Edition Lunar New Year Coffret

Cognac houses such as Remy Martin and Hennessy continue to cater to the Lunar New Year with limited-edition releases and artist collaborations. This year, Remy Martin’s elite Louis XIII label premiered a Lunar New Year release, limited to 480 bottles. It sets cognac drawn from grapes grown in the Grand Champagne region into the brand’s signature decanter, itself wrapped in red packaging with a gold snake motif by Chinese artist Liu Li Hong. The liquid is a blend of 1,200 eaux-de-vie, aged from 40 to 100 years. $4,200

Penfolds Grange 2020 Year of the Snake

For its Year of the Snake offering, Australian prestige winemaker Penfolds has bottled a 2020 vintage of its leading Grange line and housed it in limited-edition packaging that sports a serpentine embellishment. A shiraz varietal, this Grange release provides notes of ripe berries, black cherries and chocolate, with a tannic undercurrent. $925

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Snake

Asian American artist James Jean designed this limited-edition bottle and box for Johnnie Walker. Inside is a golden Scotch whisky blend unique to this release that tastes of citrus and spice, as well as honey and vanilla. The flavor profile develops into a smoky finish. $250

Tequila Don Julio 1942 Year of the Snake Edition

Tequila maker Don Julio has placed its signature extra añejo 1942 expression into a brand-new bottle and box for the Year of the Snake. The slender red bottle contrasts a golden illustration of a serpentlike creature that nods to both the Chinese zodiac snake and the Aztec feathered serpent. This is also reflected on the box itself. $200

Liesel Plambeck Rug Collection by Mehraban

From the luxury retailer Mehraban Rugs and Los Angeles-based artist and designer Liesel Plambeck, this collection sets a depiction of a slithering serpent within cashmere that appears (in the green colorway) almost grassy. Hand-knotted in India, the rugs are born of silk and wool and measure 101 inches by 116 inches. Plambeck has dedicated the design to her mother, as well as her Taiwanese heritage. $10,500

Buccellati Bubu Snake Sculpture

From the Milan-based high-jewelry brand Buccellati, the Bubu snake sculpture anchors a Year of the Snake collection that also incorporates a pendant, a bracelet and earrings from the artisan-driven maison’s Opera Tulle line, this time accented with red enamel. Crafted from silver, the hissing snake presents meticulous details—including various sizes of scales. $1,250

Loewe Snake Knot Charm

For its Lunar New Year collection, Loewe tapped third-generation enameler Xiong Songtao, who developed cloisonné pieces for the Spanish luxury maison, from animal pendants featuring the technique to Nest bags embellished with a snake head and lotus ornamentation. This year’s capsule also features this braided snake knot charm, with a brass and enamel head. $650

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake

Limited to 88 pieces, Hublot’s Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake watch weaves a gold-plated snake into the model’s openwork dial. The golden color offers an elegant contrast to the black ceramic case and bezel, with a snakeskin texture engraved into the latter. Underneath the snake, Hublot’s proprietary self-winding skeleton chronograph movement is visible. $35,100

Society of Threads Levitate Snake Reversible Bomber Jacket

A collaboration between two Asian-American-owned brands—clothing producer Society of Threads and the fashion platform Levitate Style—the Snake reversible bomber jacket pairs the traditional bomber aesthetic (though accented by snake stitch embroidery) with a vibrant red snake print on the alternate side. It’s composed of 100% recycled polyester. $200

​Pamela Zamore Wisdom Signet

From jewelry designer Pamela Zamore, the made-to-order Wisdom signet punctuates a 12-by-14-millimeter surface featuring a serpent symbol with a small diamond. Zamore’s Rhode Island-based artisans craft the ring from 9.8 grams of 18-karat gold. $3,000

