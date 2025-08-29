China Stocks Extend Liquidity-Led Rally, Oil Dips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Chinese stocks extended gains as investors awaited earnings from the nation’s top banks and companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and BYD Co., seen as a test of the rally’s durability.

Goldman Sachs strategists raised their 12-month target for the CSI 300 Index to 4,900 from 4,500 on Thursday. The index gained as much as 1% to head for its highest close since March 2022. Shares in Shanghai also advanced as China faced its busiest earnings day this week, with 441 locally listed companies reporting, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Indexes elsewhere in Asia were mixed while US stocks set a new high, lifted by data that underscored economic strength ahead of the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge due Friday. Oil fell 0.8% after gaining in the previous session on waning prospect of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Treasuries and a gauge of the dollar steadied.

China’s stock market is heading for a record turnover this month, underscoring the intensity of a bull run that’s bringing in more investors by the day. Market excitement in China is running high even as banks and regulators hint they might try to cool things down, with US tariffs and a deep-rooted property crisis straining the economy.

Liquidity of mainland shares “is expected to remain relatively high in the future,” said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd. “Although there may be profit-taking in the short term, A-shares have already entered a bull market and are looking ahead.”

While investors are awaiting Alibaba’s results, earnings from its peers make clear that hyper-competition in the sector is taking a toll. JD.com Inc.’s recent food delivery losses were bigger than expected, while Meituan’s shares tumbled this week after it warned of big losses due to “irrational competition.”

As economic optimism grew, China’s central bank nudged the yuan higher, stoking speculation of a subtle shift in strategy toward favoring a stronger exchange rate after strong exports brightened the nation’s growth outlook. While Goldman Sachs boosted China stock targets, Morgan Stanley analysts flagged emerging signs of the market overheating.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“The ChiNext index sits at the forefront of China’s stocks rally and it is showing signs of overheating. Its big rally since April is being fueled amid huge trading volumes which suggest there is too much hot money now entering the market. When that last happened in October it was followed by a correction lower for equities.”

—Mark Cranfield, MLIV

Also, Chinese artificial intelligence chipmaker Cambricon Technologies Corp.’s stock fell as much as 8.7% after it issued a warning to investors about elevated trading risks.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to a record Thursday after data showed the US economy expanded faster than initially estimated, highlighting the resilience of consumer spending. While that soothed recession jitters, it raised doubts about the upcoming inflation report, which is expected to show core personal consumption expenditures prices rising 2.9% in July, the fastest pace in five months.

“In-line or lower results will likely cement investors’ confidence in a September rate cut,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While a higher-than-expected print may not take a rate cut off the table next month, it could sour Wall Street’s mood as inflation concerns grow.”

In commodities, oil gave up some of its gains in the prior session amid waning hopes for peace in Ukraine, which reduced the likelihood of more of Moscow’s supplies reaching broader markets in the near term.

Oil is headed for a monthly loss, as investors weighed concerns about a looming glut along with geopolitical tensions, including US-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin is unlikely to materialize, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, even though it was touted earlier by US President Donald Trump. The president will make a statement on Russia and Ukraine later, the White House said.

Corporate News:

Dell Technologies Inc. shares declined in extended trading after the company booked fewer sales of artificial intelligence servers and reported profit margins on the powerful machines that fell short of analysts’ estimates. CATL’s Shenzhen-listed shares jumped as much as 11%, to the highest since 2022, with investor sentiment boosted by its equipment supplier Lead Intelligent’s strong earnings results that’s seen indicating robust capacity outlook for battery maker. Gap Inc. expects its margins will shrink this year, a sign tariffs are slowing recent turnaround momentum. Super Micro Computer Inc. cautioned that weaknesses in its controls related to financial disclosures could, if not fixed, hurt the company’s ability to report results “in a timely and accurate manner.” Dentsu shares climbed as much as 11%, the most since Aug. 6 last year, after the Japanese advertising firm said it’s continuing to review its overseas operations, fueling hopes of better profitability. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11:51 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1665 The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.84 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1229 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $111,526.65 Ether rose 0.6% to $4,484.45 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.21% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.615% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.28% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $64.10 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,413.12 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

