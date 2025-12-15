Renewable power growth must accelerate, warns Swiss energy office
The transformation of the Swiss energy system is progressing too slowly. Switzerland needs to double its current use of renewable energies - not including hydropower - to meet the national target set for 2035.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This warning came on Monday from the seventh monitoring report published by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE).
In 2024, electricity production from renewable energies (excluding hydroelectric power) amounted to 8,301 gigawatt hours (GWh), or 10.9% of total net production.
A target of 35,000 GWh by 2035 is enshrined in the Federal Law on Electricity Supply from Renewable Energies. The report explains that achieving this target will require an average increase of around 2,400 GWh.
More
Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorrow
In terms of hydroelectric production, the FOEN expects an average increase of 91 GWh per year to reach the target of 37,900 GWh. Per capita consumption, meanwhile, will have to fall by 2.2% a year to meet the target. By way of comparison: over the last ten years, the average decline has been around 1.9% per year.
What is your opinion? Join the debate:
External Content
The federal law on a secure electricity supply based on renewable energies, which came into force on January 1, 2025, sets stricter targets for domestic production and consumption. Priority is given to energy production in winter, in order to guarantee a year-round supply of electricity.
More
Will the sun still shine on renewable energy tomorrow?
Adapted from French by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.