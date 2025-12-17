Snow Compass: guiding Swiss skiing through warmer winters

With Switzerland warming at almost twice the global average, the future of certain ski resorts is on thin ice. Less snow and rising temperatures are forcing destinations at low and medium altitudes to adapt or face closure. A new forecasting tool, known as Snow Compass, developed by Swiss scientists, is providing crucial data-driven insights to help mountain resorts plan for the future, whether that means investing in technical solutions and snow cannons or diversifying away from the slopes.

1 minute

Simon Bradley

I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish. Carlo Pisani

I am a Visual Storytelling Producer specialising in long-form and serialised multimedia productions. I collaborate with journalists to improve tools and workflows across languages, ensure content style compliance, and lead the research and implementation of innovative visual techniques. Born in Italy and raised in Africa, I now call Switzerland home. I studied film directing at the Italian National Film School and worked as a documentary editor and director/producer in Berlin and Vienna. I specialise in crafting multimedia into engaging narratives.