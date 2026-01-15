Loss of biodiversity in Switzerland slows but still worrying

The state of biodiversity in Switzerland remains low and unsatisfactory

The loss of biodiversity in Switzerland continues although the pace of the decline has slowed since the beginning of the millennium. These are the findings of the latest report from the Swiss Academy of Natural Sciences (Scnat), published on Thursday.

The pressure exerted by humans on biodiversity is still high, notes Scnat in its report. Intensive land use, pollution, the introduction of invasive alien species and climate change are just some of the factors affecting biodiversity.

After the losses of the last century, the decline in biodiversity has partially slowed in recent years. “However, the level remains low,” notes Scnat. The state of biodiversity is still poor in aquatic environments, built-up areas and agricultural zones, from the plains to the lower mountain areas.

More than a third of all species in Switzerland are threatened. According to Scnat, the only way to improve the state of biodiversity is to apply existing laws more rigorously.

