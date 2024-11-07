COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support

COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A few days before the annual UN climate conference in Baku (Azerbaijan), Alliance Sud and WWF are calling for $1,000 billion a year to help the countries of the South. Switzerland is called upon to do more.

2 minutes

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The UN’s annual climate conference, which opens on Monday and runs until November 22, is due to conclude with a new target for financial aid to developing countries for the period after 2025.

This new target will replace the $100 billion annual target set in 2009, which was painfully missed until 2022.

More

More International law adapts as climate court cases add up This content was published on The landmark ruling against Switzerland for climate inaction confirmed governments’ obligations to lower greenhouse gas emissions. But what about liability for climate-related damages? Read more: International law adapts as climate court cases add up

“It’s clear that the new collective financing target to be ratified at COP29 requires a completely different dimension from the one adopted so far,” says Laurent Matile of Alliance Sud in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Swiss aid NGOs point out that it is the poorest who are most affected by the climate crisis.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.