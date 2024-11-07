Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support

COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support
COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support
Listening: COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support

A few days before the annual UN climate conference in Baku (Azerbaijan), Alliance Sud and WWF are calling for $1,000 billion a year to help the countries of the South. Switzerland is called upon to do more.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The UN’s annual climate conference, which opens on Monday and runs until November 22, is due to conclude with a new target for financial aid to developing countries for the period after 2025.

This new target will replace the $100 billion annual target set in 2009, which was painfully missed until 2022.

More
Floods in Pakistan force families to evacuate their homes. Women are holding boxes with their belongings as they walk in muddy waters.

More

International law adapts as climate court cases add up  

This content was published on The landmark ruling against Switzerland for climate inaction confirmed governments’ obligations to lower greenhouse gas emissions. But what about liability for climate-related damages?

Read more: International law adapts as climate court cases add up  

“It’s clear that the new collective financing target to be ratified at COP29 requires a completely different dimension from the one adopted so far,” says Laurent Matile of Alliance Sud in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Swiss aid NGOs point out that it is the poorest who are most affected by the climate crisis.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss airport

More

SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

This content was published on The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has once again extended its flight ban to Israel.

Read more: SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR