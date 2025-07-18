Listening: When East met West – the 1955 Geneva Summit
The summit of the “Big Four” in Switzerland addressed the toughest questions of the Cold War. While the tone was cordial, little was achieved on substance. Still, the meeting had a considerable and lasting symbolic impact.
The last time they had met, they were still allies. In 1945, the leaders of the Soviet Union and the United States had met in Potsdam, a German city just southwest of Berlin, to discuss the post-war reorganisation of Europe.
What followed was a decade of silence between them. It was not until July 1955 that the former Allied powers convened again for a major diplomatic summit – this time, however, as rivals. The conflict between East and West was already in full swing. And the Cold War was not cold everywhere. The Greek Civil War, the Indochina War and the Korean War had all been fought prior to the Geneva meeting.
The parties involved – the US, the Soviet Union, Great Britain and France – known as the “Big Four” – shared an interest in easing tensions in the mid-1950s. On the table were major issues: European security, nuclear disarmament, and the fate of divided Germany.
The so-called “spirit of Geneva”, which is the backbone of International Geneva, was intended to provide a constructive atmosphere and enable diplomatic progress to happen. And in this respect, it worked. Between July 18 and 23, 1955, world leaders and their delegations held talks in full view of the global public, as well as curious locals. In a personal letter, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower thanked the Swiss government for its “warm welcome”.
Could the Cold War have turned out differently?
The meeting in Geneva marked a high point in the policy of détente in the early phase of the Cold War. It was an easing of political tensions between rival blocs.
The very fact that the conference took place at all made a statement. Just a decade after the most devastating war of modern history, the leaders of East and West met face to face.
But the views of the conference participants were “diametrically opposed”, as the Bern-based Dodis research centre writesExternal link. And the Swiss president at the time, Max Petitpierre, wrote afterwards that the atmosphere had been “peculiarly artificial”.
Could more have come out of the “Big Four” meeting? There is disagreement among historians. In the end, the Geneva Summit of 1955 concluded with an agreement to meet again. In delicate high-level diplomacy, this is generally counted as a success – the main thing is to talk to each other.
As decades of tension followed, these lines of diplomacy remained open – even during the Cold War’s most heated moments.
From an American president’s first-ever visit to Switzerland to the crowning of “Miss Geneva Summit”, the Geneva Summit of 1955 caused a stir. Here are some of the scenes:
