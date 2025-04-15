Swiss emissions fall by 2%

Switzerland's biggest emissions drops were recorded in the industrial and building sectors. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland emitted 40.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2023, 1 million tonnes less than the previous year. Overall, greenhouse gas emissions were 26% lower than in 1990. The Alpine nation has committed to reducing its emissions by half compared with 1990 levels by 2030.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Gaz à effet de serre: légère baisse des émissions en 2023 en Suisse Original Read more: Gaz à effet de serre: légère baisse des émissions en 2023 en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The biggest drop was recorded in the industrial sector, followed by the building sector, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said on Tuesday. These two sectors each account for around 22% of Switzerland’s emissions.

Industry emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, or 0.7 million tonnes less than in 2022. According to the FOEN, this was mainly due to a reduction in cement production. Compared with 1990, emissions in this sector are 32% lower.

The building sector also emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents (-0.3 million tonnes). Despite a cooler winter, consumption of gas and heating oil fell, said the FOEN. This is explained by the increase in the number of heat pumps installed up to 2023. Since 1990, the building sector has reduced its emissions by 46%.

More

More Why Switzerland’s carbon footprint is bigger than you think This content was published on Per capita CO2 emissions in Switzerland are lower than the world average. But the picture changes radically when you consider the emissions related to products imported from abroad. Read more: Why Switzerland’s carbon footprint is bigger than you think

Transport and agriculture stable

Emissions in the transport and agriculture sectors have remained unchanged since 2022. Emissions from the transport sector in 2023 (13.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents) were 8% lower than in 1990.

However, these figures do not include greenhouse gas emissions generated by international air transport and shipping, which are presented separately, said the FOEN. The additional emissions generated by international flights in 2023 amounted to 5.05 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents.

More

More As private jet flights soar in Switzerland, so do their CO2 emissions This content was published on Private jet flights and their emissions have soared in recent years, and Switzerland is one of the top destinations for the heavy-polluting planes. Read more: As private jet flights soar in Switzerland, so do their CO2 emissions

Emissions from agriculture remained virtually unchanged at 6.5 million tonnes in 2023. Emissions of synthetic greenhouse gases, such as those released by refrigerants, were also similar to those in 2022.

Paris Agreement

In April, the FOEN will submit the Swiss greenhouse gas inventory to the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat. This inventory provides a complete picture of greenhouse gas emissions covered by the Paris Climate Agreement.

Under the Paris Agreement, Switzerland has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by half compared with 1990 levels by 2030. Furthermore, it aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, following popular approval of the Climate Protection Act in June 2024.

More

More Switzerland’s new 2035 climate goals disappoint This content was published on The Swiss government has set new 2035 greenhouse gas emissions targets as part of its commitment to combat climate change. But environmental groups are unimpressed. Read more: Switzerland’s new 2035 climate goals disappoint

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.



Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link