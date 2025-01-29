The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Climate solutions

Discovering ancient microorganisms inside Swiss glaciers

Melting glaciers caused by global warming release largely unknown bacteria and viruses into the environment. These microorganisms could help to tackle some major global problems, from plastic pollution to antibiotic resistance.

This content was published on
1 minute
Céline Stegmüller , Michele Andina , Luigi Jorio

A research team from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)External link is looking for these microorganisms for the first time in Swiss glaciers.  We accompanied the team at work on the Rhône glacier to see how meltwater is filtered with a device they specifically developed for this environment. And we visited their laboratory near Zurich to find out what happened with the material they collected on the glacier.

External Content
More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Cara Magnabosco at her desk inside the BedrettoLab tunnel

More

Life deep inside the Earth

This content was published on How did life emerge? Does it exist beyond Earth? Researcher Cara Magnabosco is seeking answers – not on other planets, but deep underground.

Read more: Life deep inside the Earth

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR