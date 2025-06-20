Swiss nuclear power plant decommissioning reaches halfway mark

Mühleberg power plant decommissioning at the halfway stage Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The first decommissioning of a nuclear power plant in Switzerland, at Mühleberg, is halfway complete.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le démantèlement de la centrale de Mühleberg à mi-parcours Original Read more: Le démantèlement de la centrale de Mühleberg à mi-parcours

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Work on the 11-year project is proceeding according to plan.

+ Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?

Of the 13,000 tonnes of metal structures, 6,700 have already left the shutdown nuclear power plant, Stefan Klute, project manager for the decommissioning, told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

Decommissioning of BKW’s nuclear power plant began in January 2020. By the end of 2030, all radioactive materials should have been removed from the plant and the actual dismantling of the nuclear power plant should be complete.

+ Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback?

Although the way in which a nuclear power plant is dismantled is internationally tried and tested, this work nevertheless has a certain pioneering character, according to Klute.

“As far as the necessary administrative procedures are concerned, we are pioneering the way for subsequent decommissioning projects,” he said.

More

More Switzerland proceeds with historic nuclear shutdown This content was published on The 47-year-old Mühleberg nuclear power plant, near Bern, was permanently switched off on Friday. Read more: Switzerland proceeds with historic nuclear shutdown