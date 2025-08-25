Would you want to know if you were at risk of a disease? Why or why not?

Diseases are being diagnosed earlier thanks to more powerful and accessible medical devices.

But experts warn that this practice can lead to overdiagnosis or the treatment of a disease that won’t progress to cause symptoms.

How early would you like to know if you were prone to a disease, and have you ever experienced issues with a diagnosis?

Tell us about your story and if you have any personal experiences that you would like to share privately, write to me at aylin.elci@swissinfo.ch

