Debate
Healthcare innovation

Would you want to know if you were at risk of a disease? Why or why not?

Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

Diseases are being diagnosed earlier thanks to more powerful and accessible medical devices.   

But experts warn that this practice can lead to overdiagnosis or the treatment of a disease that won’t progress to cause symptoms. 

How early would you like to know if you were prone to a disease, and have you ever experienced issues with a diagnosis?   

Tell us about your story and if you have any personal experiences that you would like to share privately, write to me at aylin.elci@swissinfo.ch

A medical personnel helps a patient in a CT scanner, used for diagnosis.

Health systems

When diagnosing a disease does more harm than good

This content was published on Switzerland has the highest number of MRI scanners per person in Europe. But more screening doesn’t always lead to better health outcomes.

A woman holding an hourglass, with a DNA string illustration and nature scenery in the background

How Switzerland became a longevity hot spot

This content was published on People have come to Switzerland for centuries in search of the fountain of youth. How did the country become a magnet for longevity seekers? 

