First 100% electric bus unveiled in Geneva

The first new-generation 100% electric e-bus has been unveiled by the Geneva public transport authorities (TPG).

Its arrival marks the start of the gradual replacement, by 2030, of all petrol-powered vehicles operated by the company.

This first model, an 18.75-metre articulated e-bus, arrived at the Bachet-de-Pesay maintenance centre at the beginning of the week. Over the next few days, it will undergo various tests and dry runs. It will then be used for driver training, TPG said.

It is scheduled to enter service on December 14, 2025, on line 5 of the TPG network between the Geneva Airport Terminal and Thônex, Vallard stops, the first of six lines in the TPG network to operate entirely electrically.

“Quieter, more comfortable and more environmentally friendly, these e-buses embody the future of public transport”, said Lionel Brasier, managing director of TPG.

Major cantonal subsidy

Developed by the Swiss manufacturer HESS in partnership with Hitachi Energy, a company based in Geneva, this new e-bus is based on the so-called opportunity charging technology, implemented as part of the TOSA electric bus project. This innovative technology enables rapid recharging at certain stops and terminals, optimising range while reducing the size and wear and tear on the batteries.

This technique, which has been applied since 2018 on line 23 of the TPG network, will enable the operator to deploy a “proven, reliable and optimised solution”.

This transition has been made possible by a cantonal subsidy of CHF350 million. It will enable the acquisition of rolling stock, including the new trams needed to extend the network, as well as a CHF17 million investment loan for the construction of recharging infrastructure at stops.

