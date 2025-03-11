The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate solutions

What is permafrost and why is it a threat?

Between 6-8% of Swiss territory is unstable, according to the Federal Office for the Environment. Settlements below permafrost zones must increasingly expect landslides and mudflows in the years ahead. In this video we show how warming temperatures are slowly thawing permafrost and affecting the stability of Swiss mountains.

This content was published on
1 minute
External Content
Hunting microorganisms on Rhone glacier

Discovering ancient microorganisms inside Swiss glaciers

This content was published on Follow a team of scientists on the Rhône glacier as they hunt for new – and potentially beneficial – microorganisms which are increasingly being released from the melting ice.

Read more: Discovering ancient microorganisms inside Swiss glaciers

