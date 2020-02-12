This content was published on February 12, 2020 10:47 AM

The diminished number of flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak have affected the ability of state-owned company Swiss Post to deliver letters and parcels to China.

Due to the coronavirus, many airlines have sharply reduced or even stopped their flights to the country, which is having an impact on international postal traffic, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Swiss Post is currently only able to operate around a third of the capacity required for shipments to China.

“Consequently, Swiss Post is no longer accepting any letters or parcels addressed to China in its Swiss Post branches or branches with partners with immediate effect and until further notice,” stated the company.

Letters and parcels that must absolutely be sent to China can be deposited by customers using the "Urgent" shipping option. However, Swiss Post is currently no longer able to guarantee delivery times.

As far as receiving postal deliveries from China is concerned it is China Post that bears the responsibility. Swiss Post therefore cannot rule out possible delays in importing consignments from China to Switzerland due to the very limited transport possibilities.





