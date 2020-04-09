This content was published on April 9, 2020 9:24 AM

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. (Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle)

The freezing of debt collection procedures put in place to help businesses struggling from the fallout of Covid-19 will end on April 20, the Swiss government has said. It is examining other plans to stave off bankruptcies.

The pausing of debt collection procedures initially came into effect on March 19, three days after all non-essential businesses in the country were ordered to close as part of nationwide restrictions.

On Thursday morning, however, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that the measures were not appropriate as long-term instruments, and would not be extended beyond April 20.

She referred to a similar freeze in debt collection at the beginning of the First World War, which had a negative impact on the general motivation of companies to meet their debts.

Rather, the government will examine other ways of adapting Swiss bankruptcy laws, she said. These include the possibility of introducing a longer grace period for SMEs to pay off debts, or allowing businesses to hold off on filing for insolvency if they are threatened with coronavirus-related problems, provided there is a chance their debt problems can be resolved after the crisis.

The specific measures will be announced by the government on April 16.

Keller-Sutter also made it clear that the measures were aimed at businesses who were in good financial health before the arrival of the coronavirus epidemic – that is, those whose problems are directly linked to the fallout from the crisis.

Civil and administrative courts, whose work was also paused over the past month, will also return to action on April 20. In order to help them work through the current situation, new procedures including video- and tele-conferencing can be used, the justice ministry announcedexternal link.

The announcement comes a day after the government extended all other emergency measures – the closure of businesses, schools, and non-essential activity – until April 26. After that date, it will examine how to begin easing measures.







swissinfo.ch/Keystone-SDA/Reuters/dos

