‘Fantasy Basel’ re-opens after a two-year Covid break

V for Vaccine? One of many masked guests at Fantasy Basel on Saturday Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The three-day Fantasy Basel festival for fans of films, games, comics, cosplay and manga has re-opened its doors after a two-year break.

This content was published on October 9, 2021 - 15:33

Keystone-SDA/ts

Fantasy BaselExternal link, also known as the Swiss Comic Con, is one of the biggest events of its kind in Switzerland. Fans of pop culture are drawn to the exhibition halls in Basel, where many visitors dress up in flashy costumes (cosplayers).

Among the highlights this year is the presence of well-known actors, for example Anna Shaffer, Romilda Vane in the Harry Potter films, and Superman actor Dean Cain.

Fantasy Basel took place for the first time in 2015 but has been cancelled for the past two years owing to Covid-19.

In previous years 40,000 to 50,000 visitors came. This year guests have to show a Covid certificate, and the organisers cannot yet estimate how this will affect the number of visitors.