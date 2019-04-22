This content was published on April 22, 2019 11:15 AM

Security has been stepped up around Lake Geneva (Keystone)

Polymanga, one of Switzerland’s largest events for pop culture, video games and manga, has celebrated its 15th edition in Montreux.

Attracting some 42,000 visitors last year, the four-day party was set to come to a colourful close on Monday.

In addition to concerts, film screenings, gaming tournaments and karaoke, fans at Polymangaexternal link could also show off their creativity in the cosplay events. In cosplay, fans dress up in the costumes of well-known – or niche – characters from pop culture, especially the world of comics.

A range of elfin figures were spotted this year at the Montreux Music & Convention Centre overlooking Lake Geneva. But pity the person who thought dressing up as fluffy yellow Pokémon Pikachu during the hottest weekend of the year was a good idea:



(Keystone)

Manga – Japanese comics, print cartoons and animation – was also very visible. Manga has become a major part of the Japanese publishing industry since the 1950s and have become increasingly popular worldwide:

(Keystone)

Gaming tournaments attracted all sorts, including this participant who seems to be sponsored by the Touring Club of Switzerlandexternal link (TCS):

(Keystone)

Switzerland’s largest convention for pop culture, Fantasy Basel – the Swiss Comic Conexternal link, takes places this year from May 3-5.



Keystone-SDA/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram