Daros Latin America reemerges with utopian art against oppression

Luis González Palma (Guatemala, 1957) started his career trying to understand the latent ethnic and cultural diversity in his country, using documents generated by the colonial power and the collective memory, culminating in the series Lotería (pictured: Lotería I, 1989) Peter Schälchli, Zurich

Tools for Utopia, a new exhibition that opened this week at the Kunstmuseum Bern, brings a fine selection of politically engaged artworks from one of the biggest private collections of Latin American art.

This content was published on December 17, 2020 - 12:58

Eduardo Simantob Born in São Paulo, Brazil, editor at the Portuguese Dept. and responsible for swissinfo.ch Culture beat. Degrees in Film and Business & Economics, worked at Folha de S. Paulo, one of Brazil’s leading dailies, before moving to Switzerland in 2000 as international correspondent for various Brazilian media. Based in Zurich, Simantob worked with print and digital media, international co-productions of documentary films, visual arts (3.a Bienal da Bahia; Johann Jacobs Museum/Zurique), and was guest lecturer on Transmedia Storytelling at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU – Camera Arts, 2013-17). More about the author | Portuguese Department

See in another language: 1 Português (pt) Daros Latin America reemerge com arte utópica contra a opressão

For a few years at the start of this century, Daros promised a golden age for Latin American art in the international circuit with a multimillion investment not only in the collection but also in the renovation of an enormous, dilapidated neoclassical building in Rio de Janeiro to host it - parallel to the foundation’s generous spaces in Zurich. But in 2015, the dream was over: the initiator of this imponent project, Ruth Schmiedheiny, abruptly decided to call the whole thing off.

It was a shock, unexpected even by the people leading the project, such as the artistic director Hans-Michael Herzog. Since then, the Latin American collection can be seen only in scattered pieces loaned to diverse institutions around the world for myriad exhibitions.

"Verbivocovisual" is a term coined by James Joyce that encouraged Brazilian Lenora de Barros to explore the senses through language in all of its aspects: verbal, visual and vocal. Detail of "Poema", 1979/2012 (six black&white photographs). Fabiana de Barros

The Kunstmuseum Bern presents now the first large-scale show from the collection since the demise of the big plan. How to approach this rich body of work, though, was nothing short of a challenge. “It’s too difficult to tell the story of the arts in Latin America, it is such a diverse and big continent”, said the curator, Marta Dziewanska, to swissinfo.ch.

“I am proposing a reading, but it’s just one of many possible readings. I am not interested just in their aesthetic qualities – they are all obviously beautiful – but in how they are politically molded. In other words, what these artworks say about the reality surrounding the artists and how they navigated those times of oppression and censorship.”

The Venezuelan Carlos Cruz-Diez (1923-2019) was exiled in Paris in 1960, where he stayed until the end of his life. Fisicromía 13 (Physichromie 13) was made by the time of this move. The curator Marta Dziewanska notes that "this is a kinetic work, you have to move your body to see it. That means that the work is not finished, it needs the presence and the movement of the viewer to activate it. These artists dreamed of another politics, another society, another world, more participative. The need to move gives the artwork different perspectives, so there is no right perspective to see or appreciate it." 2020, ProLitteris, Zurich

The starting point is a selection from the 1950s-1970s, the “dark decades” when military dictatorships swept practically the whole subcontinent, leading to another set of contemporary works. Dziewanska herself was born and raised in then communist Poland, and she sees a clear parallel between the artists’ attitudes of those times – their non-conformism and engagement, running serious risks for their arts’ sake – both in Eastern Europe and in Latin America.

But it sounds almost as a provocation to talk about utopia exactly in a moment when many Latin American countries, and Brazil in particular, are living through a real dystopia, doesn’t it?

“Between the 1950s and 1970s the theme of utopia was very present among the artists”, says Dziewanska. “But when we see the contemporary works, done from the late 1990s to today, we notice how much more modest these utopias became. They are much more local, and much closer to the queer, feminist, and indigenous movements, for example”, she adds.

Daros Collection & Latin America In 1997 Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny (of controversial fame due to the asbestos affair, in which his firm Eternit was deeply involved) established the Daros Collection with ‘blue chips’ of modern and contemporary art (Cy Twombly, Basquiat, Pollock Warhol etc.) with a fully professional management. Daros Latin America was created as the family business expanded its presence in the subcontinent, but separately from the main collection, and run by Stephan’s first wife, Ruth Schmiedheiny. It counts about 1200 artworks, blue chips also, from the big names of Latin American art of the last 70 years – Lygia Clark, Hélio Oiticica, Miguel Angel Rojas, Doris Salcedo, Cildo Meirelles, Antonio Dias and many many others. Casa Daros, in Rio de Janeiro, was bought for CHF 5 million, and Ruth Schmiedheiny spent another CHF 25 million in its renovation. It ran for only two years (2013-15) before Ruth suddenly decided to pull the cord off. The sudden decision sparked all sorts of speculation that were not quenched with Ruth Schmiedheiny’s death last year. Swissinfo.ch spoke to a few Daros ex-employees and so far, the most plausible explanation is the official one. Faced with increasing costs of insurance and maintenance, plus the uncertainties related to the security of the collection in Rio, Ruth Schmiedheiny simply decided that enough was enough. Casa Daros now is a big private school. End of insertion

Manifestoes

Among the utopic tools of resistance, artistic manifestoes used to play a provocative role in the cultural debates of the post-war years and gained a prominent space in the exhibition as well as in the carefully designed catalogue.

“Artists then were also working in groups, trying to find ideas together”, explains Dziewanska. “It was not about authorship or competition within the art world, they were interested in bringing out new ideas, new vocabularies. They had to go beyond the vocabulary and the alphabet to create a new world, that’s why these manifestoes are so important.”

Against ignorance: "Old art was great when it was intelligent./ However, our intelligence cannot be the same as Leonardo [da Vinci]'s./ history has taken a qualitative leap:/ continuity is no longer possible." (Manifesto Ruptura, Brazil, 1952) Família Cordeiro

Three Argentinian manifestoes of the 1940s prefigure their Brazilian counterparts of the 1950s, a group of poets and graphic artists who launched the Concrete Art movement – with a special attention to the use of typography and graphic elements together with the word, that would have a considerate influence not restricted to the domain of the arts, but in many different media, including advertising.

During the Pinochet regime in Chile, Paz Errázuriz (born 1944) documented marginalized communities such as sex workers, psychiatric patients, and circus performers - outsiders and rebels in spaces run under brutal patriarchal repression and total control of the state security apparatus. © 2020, ProLitteris, Zurich

The power of engagement

But back to the central motif of this exhibition, it is clear that none of those utopias ever happened, not even close, but still the artists would keep on producing their tools because they couldn’t stop being engaged and dreaming about other possible realities – the times then demanded a critical, political posture of the arts, otherwise it would hardly be considered by their peers or the public.

Marta Dziewanska is not naive at all when considering the importance of these artworks and their contexts much beyond their times. “We need this power of engagement today, and not only in Latin America, but everywhere, and especially here in Europe and in the US, because we are in the middle of a global crisis with local effects. In these moments, ideas assume a big importance and even though art is not politics and doesn’t have immediate impact on reality, it still can change perspectives, and provide another vision for the future and for relations between people.”

With a pandemic spreading all over the planet and a climate crisis looming, migrating waves of refugees in almost every continent and regional conflicts exploding for the most varied reasons – land, water, faith, prejudice – it is quite difficult today to create new big ideas of modernization or a blueprint for paradise. “That’s why I decided to go for a title that is paradoxical in its very core”, says Dziewanska. “Utopia is extremely abstract, but the tools are extremely concrete and precise.”





Marta Dziewanska: "Those artists had to go beyond the vocabulary and the alphabet to create a new world". Pictured: Objeto gráfico (Graphic object, 1967/68), by Mira Schendel (Brazil). The estate of Mira Schendel



