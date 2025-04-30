The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

Eurovision Song Contest Swiss hosts campaign against sexual violence

Low-threshold help for victims during the ESC week
Low-threshold help for victims during the ESC week Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Eurovision Song Contest Swiss hosts campaign against sexual violence
Listening: Eurovision Song Contest Swiss hosts campaign against sexual violence

The Swiss canton of Basel City plans to offer help to victims of sexual violence during the Eurovision Song Contest (ERC).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition to a hotline, safe spaces and mobile help teams will be available.

Ensuring that visitors to ESC feel comfortable and safe is at the top of the host city’s list of tasks, said Basel president Conradin Cramer. With its comprehensive support concept, Basel is taking on a pioneering role throughout Switzerland.

+ Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

With this concept, the canton is responding to the expectation that the risk of border crossings will increase as a result of the major event and the ongoing party atmosphere.

There are fears of a corresponding increase in sexual violence and other incidents such as queer hostility, racism and anti-Semitism, said Sonja Roest, Commissioner for Protection against Violence and Victim Support at the Department of Justice and Security.

Specifically, a three-stage support service is being offered in cooperation with various private victim support and violence protection organisations.

A multilingual 24-hour hotline will be set up as the first point of contact. Specially designated awareness teams will be on the move at the most critical locations. And special Safer Spaces will be set up at St Jakobshalle, in Hall 5 of Messe Basel and at Barfüsserplatz.

In total, around 1,200 people have been trained so far – including the police, catering and medical services, said Roest. By the start of the ESC on 10 May, this figure is expected to rise to between 2,000 and 2,500 people. The core awareness team consists of around 130 people.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa, pilot apologises

More

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa

This content was published on A Geneva-registered tourist plane grazed some ski mountaineers on Saturday on a glacier on the Swiss side of the Monte Rosa massif.

Read more: Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa
The air in climbing gyms is more polluted than on the streets

More

Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets

This content was published on The concentration of potentially harmful chemicals in climbing gyms is sometimes higher than on busy roads, say researchers from Switzerland and Austria.

Read more: Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR