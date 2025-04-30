Eurovision Song Contest Swiss hosts campaign against sexual violence

The Swiss canton of Basel City plans to offer help to victims of sexual violence during the Eurovision Song Contest (ERC).

In addition to a hotline, safe spaces and mobile help teams will be available.

Ensuring that visitors to ESC feel comfortable and safe is at the top of the host city’s list of tasks, said Basel president Conradin Cramer. With its comprehensive support concept, Basel is taking on a pioneering role throughout Switzerland.

With this concept, the canton is responding to the expectation that the risk of border crossings will increase as a result of the major event and the ongoing party atmosphere.

There are fears of a corresponding increase in sexual violence and other incidents such as queer hostility, racism and anti-Semitism, said Sonja Roest, Commissioner for Protection against Violence and Victim Support at the Department of Justice and Security.

Specifically, a three-stage support service is being offered in cooperation with various private victim support and violence protection organisations.

A multilingual 24-hour hotline will be set up as the first point of contact. Specially designated awareness teams will be on the move at the most critical locations. And special Safer Spaces will be set up at St Jakobshalle, in Hall 5 of Messe Basel and at Barfüsserplatz.

In total, around 1,200 people have been trained so far – including the police, catering and medical services, said Roest. By the start of the ESC on 10 May, this figure is expected to rise to between 2,000 and 2,500 people. The core awareness team consists of around 130 people.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

