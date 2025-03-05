More tickets for Eurovision Song Contest go on sale

The second wave of tickets for the main acts of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel will go on sale on March 27.

Deutsch de Weitere Tickets für ESC-Haupt- und Nebenacts kommen in den Verkauf Original Read more: Weitere Tickets für ESC-Haupt- und Nebenacts kommen in den Verkauf

Meanwhile, tickets for side events such as the EuroClub and the U60 disco will also go on sale in the coming days and weeks.

At the media conference on Tuesday, those responsible were not yet able to say how many tickets will still be available for the nine acts from May 10 to 17 in the St Jakobshalle. Executive co-producer Moritz Stadler said that this would depend on the size of the stage and technical set-ups as well as the number of tickets that would be brought back on sale by the sponsors, for example.

The side event Arena Plus in the neighboring St Jakob-Park football stadium is currently still sold out. However, Beat Läuchli, project manager of host city Basel, said that interested parties could hope to sell a few more tickets. The definitive line-up for the preview show should be available in April, when the remaining tickets will also go on sale.

As early as Friday, older people can apply to take part in the planned over-60s disco on May 3 at the “Cube Concept Club” on the Basel exhibition grounds. The organisers are talking about the biggest event of its kind in the world.

With the fan clubs to the EuroClub

The EuroClub, which will also take place at the Basel exhibition grounds from May 10 to 17, is aimed at a younger audience. This is a get-together of the various ESC fan clubs, whose members have the right to pre-sale tickets. The remaining tickets will go on sale from March 18.

Media accreditation starts on Wednesday. Edi Estermann, Head of Communication at SRG, speaks of up to 1,000 media representatives who will not all be admitted to the final show on May 17.

