Movie streaming giants gain ground in Switzerland

Movie streaming services Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify have accumulated 6.5 million Swiss subscribers between them in Switzerland, having added 400,000 new customers last year.

Netflix broke three million users last year, according to a survey of Swiss media habits. Spotify has 2.5 million subscribers and Disney+ one million.

The Swiss are also returning to cinemas following pandemic restrictions, with 2.5 million sets being sold in the first six months of this year.

The Digimonitor survey is conducted annually by the Electronic Media Interest Group (IGEM) and media research group WEMPF.

The report found TikTok, Instagram and Linkedin each growing Swiss user numbers by up to 200,000 people. Instagram (2.5 million users) is rapidly closing in on Facebook’s 2.8 million users.

More than three quarters of the population (five million people) read the news online but only 18% pay a digital subscription.

