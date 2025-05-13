The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Culture

Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne

Park of Rachmaninoff villa in Hertenstein LU becomes accessible
Park of Rachmaninoff villa in Hertenstein LU becomes accessible Keystone-SDA
Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne
Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne

Canton Lucerne is opening the park of Villa Senar in Hertenstein to the public from May 15. The Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff lived in the building on Lake Lucerne from 1932 to 1939.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Canton Lucerne announced on Monday that a piece of 20th-century music and architectural history will be brought to life at Rachmaninoff’s former home. By opening the park, Lucerne is honouring a promise it made when it purchased the villa in 2022, cantonal politician Armin Hartmann said in a statement.

Villa Senar, built by Rachmaninoff in the 1930s, is located directly on Lake Lucerne in Hertenstein near Weggis. The villa and other buildings in the 20,000 square metre park have been a listed building since 2018. Rachmaninoff played an active role in designing the estate. He had the grounds modelled, the riverbank rock blasted and a 180-metre-long promenade laid out.

+ The Swiss legends that flow around Lake Lucerne

The park is open from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 5pm. From June, a small café offers refreshments in fine weather on Sundays from 1pm to 5pm. The villa itself cannot be visited individually, but guided tours can be booked.

Visitors are requested to travel by boat to Weggis and then onwards by Lidobus or on a 20-minute walk from Hertenstein. There is no car park on site.

The site is now also part of the original locations of Museum Luzern, according to the press release. Guided tours, concerts and events are planned. On July 6, for example, there will be a guided walk through the park under the motto “Music meets architecture”.

Sergei Rachmaninoff lived from 1873 to 1943. The composer, pianist and conductor left Russia in 1917 and lived in exile until his death.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

News

Roche invests 700 million in a plant in North Carolina

Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

This content was published on Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche pledged on Monday to inject at least $700 million into the construction of a new plant in the United States.

Read more: Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

