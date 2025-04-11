Estates of Schwarzenbach and Maillart honoured by UNESCO

Schwarzenbach and Maillart estates become World Documentary Heritage
Keystone-SDA
The estates of Swiss writers Annemarie Schwarzenbach (1908-1942) and Ella Maillart (1903-1997) are to be included in the Memory of the World Register.
April 11, 2025 - 15:12
April 11, 2025 - 15:12
This was decided by the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris.
The Federal Office of Culture announced on Friday that the committee was thus honouring two pioneers of the travel diary. The estates are held at the Bibliothèque de Genève, the Musée Photo Elysée in Lausanne and the Literary Archives of the Swiss National Library in Bern.
+ Annemarie Schwarzenbach’s extraordinary life, in pictures
They reflect the artistic and critical engagement of the two writers with the most formative conflicts of the 20th century, which are still relevant today, the culture office wrote.
+ UNESCO Memory of the World Register External link
