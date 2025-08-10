Swiss writer wins European Prize for Political Culture

Adolf Muschg awarded the "Prize of Honour for Political Culture"

On Saturday, the Hans Ringier Foundation awarded the 91-year-old Zurich writer Adolf Muschg the European Prize for Political Culture. This is the first time the €50,000 prize was awarded to a Swiss national.

“With Adolf Muschg, perhaps the last poet rooted in the era of Max Frisch and Friedrich Dürrenmatt, a Swiss citizen is being recognized for the first time — someone who has repeatedly reminded our country of its lived reality at the heart of Europe,” said Frank A. Meyer, president of the Hans Ringier Foundation, in Saturday’s press release.

Previous winners include politicians such as Alexei Navalny, Jean-Claude Juncker, Jean-Claude Trichet, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, Wolfgang Schäuble and Mario Draghi, as well as intellectuals such as philosophers Jürgen Habermas and Peter Sloterdijk and historian Heinrich August Winkler.

