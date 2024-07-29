Switzerland wins its first medal at the Paris Olympics

Shooter Audrey Gogniat has won bronze in the 10m air rifle event.

Switzerland has won its first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Audrey Gogniat clinched bronze in the 10m air rifle event. Gold went to South Korea’s Hyojin Ban, who beat silver medal winner Yuting Huang of China.

A total of 128 Swiss athletes – 66 men and 62 women – are taking part in the Games making it the biggest Swiss delegation since Los Angeles in 1984. The Swiss excelled themselves by pocketing 13 medals in Tokyo three years ago. This time Ralph Stöckli, head of the Swiss delegation, hasn’t set a medal target for the 24 disciplines in which the Swiss are taking part.