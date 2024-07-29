Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Switzerland wins its first medal at the Paris Olympics

shooting
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Shooter Audrey Gogniat has won bronze in the 10m air rifle event.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has won its first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Audrey Gogniat clinched bronze in the 10m air rifle event. Gold went to South Korea’s Hyojin Ban, who beat silver medal winner Yuting Huang of China.

A total of 128 Swiss athletes – 66 men and 62 women – are taking part in the Games making it the biggest Swiss delegation since Los Angeles in 1984. The Swiss excelled themselves by pocketing 13 medals in Tokyo three years ago. This time Ralph Stöckli, head of the Swiss delegation, hasn’t set a medal target for the 24 disciplines in which the Swiss are taking part.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

a man looking at 3 blue error screens and only 1 functional airline schedule list

More

Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown

This content was published on The claims for damages following the recent global IT breakdown of Crowdstrike are expected to be groundbreaking, according to Matthias Stürmer, a professor of digitalisation at Bern University of Applied Sciences.

Read more: Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR