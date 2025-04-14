Basel to roll out longest ‘turquoise carpet’ in Eurovision history

The Swiss organisers also provided further details of the show concept on Monday.
The turquoise carpet will stretch from the town hall across the River Rhine to the exhibition centre. The individual country delegations will make the journey, flanked by fans, in vintage trams, said Beat Läuchli, project manager of host city Basel.
The information event was hosted by television moderator Sven Epiney, who will appear with Mélanie Freymond as host of the pre-show and public viewing in the Arena plus.
The two executive producers Reto Peritz and Moritz Stalder emphasised that all shows were completely sold out. At 56%, most of the tickets remained in Switzerland, followed by Germany with 15% and the UK with 8%.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
