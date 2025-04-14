The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Culture

Basel to roll out longest ‘turquoise carpet’ in Eurovision history

The longest Turquoise Carpet in ESC history in Basel
The longest Turquoise Carpet in ESC history in Basel Keystone-SDA
Basel will feature the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) on May 11.

The Swiss organisers also provided further details of the show concept on Monday.

The turquoise carpet will stretch from the town hall across the River Rhine to the exhibition centre. The individual country delegations will make the journey, flanked by fans, in vintage trams, said Beat Läuchli, project manager of host city Basel.

+ Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

The information event was hosted by television moderator Sven Epiney, who will appear with Mélanie Freymond as host of the pre-show and public viewing in the Arena plus.

The two executive producers Reto Peritz and Moritz Stalder emphasised that all shows were completely sold out. At 56%, most of the tickets remained in Switzerland, followed by Germany with 15% and the UK with 8%.

