The Swiss Pavilion in Osaka expects over one million visitors

The Swiss pavilion at the Osaka World Expo opened its doors on Sunday. For six months, it will be presenting an immersive programme entitled "From Heidi to High-Tech", which traces the diversity and rapid evolution of the country.

Switzerland is a global centre for innovation and high technology, but it has not forgotten its Alpine origins and traditions, as the pavilion illustrates. The 260 m2 pavilion was inaugurated in the presence of House of Representatives leader Maja Riniker, the Swiss foreign ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

The Swiss representation in Osaka comes under the responsibility of Presence Switzerland, which is part of the General Secretariat of the foreign ministry. Markus Seiler, head of Presence Switzerland, was also present.

“The aim of the Pavilion is to raise awareness of Switzerland’s capacity for innovation among the general public and Japanese decision-makers,” explained Ambassador Alexandre Edelmann, head of Presence Switzerland, quoted in the press release. It also aims to strengthen the already close ties between Japan and the Confederation in various fields.

The “scientific” programme is being carried out in collaboration with Swissnex, the Swiss network for education, research and innovation, which is active worldwide and focuses on three themes: “Augmented Humanity”, “Life” and “Planet”.

“Switzerland is committed to designing an environmentally exemplary pavilion. Its fluid, organic architecture, combining light materials and energy efficiency, is already attracting interest from the Japanese public and media”, says the Swiss Confederation.

The spheres of the architecture, made of a thin, resistant membrane resting on supporting structures, are integrated into a green and peaceful environment, “offering an immersive and interactive experience”. A boutique and the “Heidi Café”, with its panoramic view of the Expo site, complete the experience.

Heidi, a timeless figure much loved by the Japanese, is the official ambassador. She embodies “the historic friendship between the two nations”.

An accelerator

Japan is the main driver of Swiss exports to Asia, and Switzerland is one of the biggest foreign investors in the Japanese archipelago. The Swiss Pavilion “must act as an accelerator for the defence of Swiss interests in the country”.

The official Swiss presence is based on a public-private partnership model. Many major companies are represented, as well as organisations such as Switzerland Tourism, Swiss Wine Promotion and several Swiss universities.

Society of the future

Expo 2025 runs from April 13 to October 13 on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay. No fewer than 158 countries and eight international organisations are represented. Built around the theme “Designing the society of the future, imagining our life of tomorrow”, it is expected to welcome 28 million visitors.

However, ticket sales to date have not been as successful as expected. This is the second World Expo to be organised by the Japanese city, after the one in 1970.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

