The Böögg counts down his final hours

Preparations for the highlight of the spring festival were in full swing on Sechseläutenplatz on Monday morning. The large pile of wood, which will be lit at 6pm, will be erected under the snowman, who is already in position.
According to tradition, the quicker the Böögg’s dynamite-packed head explodes, the hotter the summer.
The Böögg, Switzerland’s exploding psychic snowman
This content was published on
The Böögg is an exploding snowman with a famed ability to predict the weather. But how accurate is he?
Last year, the burning had to be cancelled due to strong gusts of wind. It was then held in June in the host canton of Appenzell Outer Rhoden, in pouring rain. This year, according to the weather forecast, it should go ahead without a hitch.
The guest canton at this year’s spring festival is Zug. Four federal councillors are among the more than 100 guests of honour: Martin Pfister, Albert Rösti, Guy Parmelin and Ignazio Cassis.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
