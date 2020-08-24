Universities: higher numbers of students due to corona

An empty "Polyterrasse", with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (front) and the University of Zurich (back), taken in April this year during the lockdown © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss universities are expecting 10-15% more students than usual next semester due the coronavirus, it has been reported. There will be far fewer people taking a gap year.

This content was published on August 24, 2020 - 12:35

Isobel Leybold-Johnson

Isobel trained as a journalist in Great Britain and speaks all three Swiss national languages. She reports on education for swissinfo.ch. More about the author | English Department

Swiss public television, SRF, puts the number at 10% in a report over the weekend. The University of Zurich has already said that it has 15% more student registrations at Bachelors level and 25% more registrations among Masters Students than in 2019.

Many school leavers in Switzerland traditionally take a year out after doing their pre-university baccalaureate exam (although many have not physically taken the exam this year due to the coronavirus lockdown and will be awarded their certificates based on teacher assessment).

Often students go travelling. They usually fund these trips with student jobs, such as working in a bar or restaurant – but these have become rarer in these coronavirus-affected times due to the lockdown and resulting financial effects, reports say.

In addition, many of the more popular travel or language course locations are on the Swiss government’s travel-risk list. Or countries have closed their borders.

Strain

The expected rise in students is putting a strain on universities’ distancing concepts. The University of Basel has already reacted: two-thirds of students there will be doing distance-learning after the university starts lectures on September 14.

“For students this means that they will have to stay at home for a while and will have less social contact,” rector Andrea-Schenker-Wicki told SRF.

This is something the university regrets, she said. But she pointed out that university’s protection concept had been drawn up with the input of experts and the authorities and that the institution had invested more than CHF100,000 ($110,000) in new technology for the online teaching.

Presence

But the University of Fribourg is aiming to carry out as much teaching on campus as possible, mostly with masks and cordoning off areas to ensure social distancing.

“This is to ensure the special nature of university education and training,” said rector Astrid Epiney in the same report. The university wants its students to learn lateral thinking, argumentation and analysis, she said.

Students there said that going back to university was a “great motivation”.