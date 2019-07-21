This content was published on July 21, 2019 10:55 AM





The jihadist evaded Kurdish forces when they captured the town of Al-Baghuz in March.



(Keystone / Ahmed Mardnli)

The Geneva native turned Islamic State fighter was captured last month by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern Syrian town of Al-Baghuz.

Daniel D., as the 24-year-old is referred to by the Swiss press, is the only Swiss jihadist on an Interpol list of 173 names, all members of the Islamic State’s "martyr brigade”. Trained to carry out terrorist attacks Daniel D. is better known by his alias Abu Ilias al-Swissri. Alongside the Aargau-origin Thomas C., who is probably no longer alive, counter-terrorism experts classify Daniel D. as "the most dangerous Swiss jihadist".

He was not heard of for a year even when Kurdish forces liberated Al-Baghuz, one of the last strongholds of the Islamic State, in March. He managed to evade capture for another three months and was injured in a skirmish leading to his arrest, according to the papers Le Matin Dimanche, SonntagsZeitung and NZZ am Sonntag. He has a wife, whom he married in Syria, and a 11-month old son. Both are believed to be held in the Al-Hol internment camp, controlled by the SDF.

Born into a Catholic family, he turned to Islam after failing to complete his education. It is believed that he was radicalized at the Petit-Saconnex mosque in Geneva.





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Your questions become our stories: time to vote