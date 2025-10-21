Most Swiss politicians subjected to hatred and threats
Almost all Swiss parliamentarians have experienced hostility in connection with their political mandate in the last two years, according to a survey.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Members of the Swiss People’s Party and the Greens were the most affected.
+ Attacks on Swiss politicians rare, but not unheard of
This was the result of a survey of around 3,500 members of parliament by the University of Zurich (UZH). The survey was conducted on behalf of the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP).
Sonme 98% of members of both parliamentary chambers stated that they had been the victim of personal belittlement, hate speech, threats, defamation, stalking, vandalism or violence. Among cantonal parliamentarians, the figure was three quarters and at communal level just under half (45%).
In addition to members of the political parties, women, people on the political left and members of social minorities were also affected more frequently than average at communal level.
More
Pandemic brings more threats against Swiss politicians
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.