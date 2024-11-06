Swiss ban on face covering will apply from 2025

Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
From January 1, 2025, it will be forbidden to cover the face in public places throughout Switzerland. Violations can be punished with a fine of up to CHF1,000 (about $1,143).
This content was published on
November 6, 2024 - 11:10
On Wednesday, the Swiss government decided to put the new provision to effect from 2025. The controversial “anti-burka” initiative was approved by 51.2% of Swiss voters in March 2021.
More
More
Swiss ‘burka ban’ accepted by slim majority
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2021
Supporters of the initiative to ban face coverings in public have carried the day with a majority of 51.2%.
Read more: Swiss ‘burka ban’ accepted by slim majority
The new constitutional article will be implemented in the Federal Act on the Prohibition of Covering the Face. Violations will be dealt with through the administrative fine procedure to minimise bureaucracy. The administrative fine to be paid will be CHF100 and can be paid directly on site. However, those who refused to pay the administrative fine will be subject to the ordinary procedure which carries a maximum penalty of CHF1,000.
The ban on covering the face does not apply on airplanes or in diplomatic and consular premises. The face may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites. In addition, covering the face remains allowed for reasons of health, safety, weather conditions and local Swiss customs. It is also permitted for artistic and entertainment performances and for advertising purposes.
In exceptional cases, face coverings in public spaces may be allowed if they are necessary for the exercise of freedom of expression and assembly provided that the responsible authority has approved them in advance and public order and security are not compromised.
Articles in this story
More
Campaigners make another attempt to ban animal testing in Switzerland
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
The popular initiative “Yes to an animal-free future” has been submitted in Bern.
Read more: Campaigners make another attempt to ban animal testing in Switzerland
More
SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has once again extended its flight ban to Israel.
Read more: SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv
More
Switzerland opens competence centre for scientific integrity
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
The Swiss University Conference has decided to establish a Competence Center for Research Integrity in Switzerland.
Read more: Switzerland opens competence centre for scientific integrity
More
Swiss hoteliers are cautiously optimistic for the winter season
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
Most Swiss hoteliers are cautiously optimistic about the coming winter season but increases costs are likely to weigh on margins.
Read more: Swiss hoteliers are cautiously optimistic for the winter season
More
Geneva researchers question Einstein’s theory of relativity
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
A French-Swiss research team has found a discrepancy in Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.
Read more: Geneva researchers question Einstein’s theory of relativity
More
Swiss correctional facilities record slight uptick
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
A total of 9,297 new sentences and measures were started in Swiss correctional facilities last year.
Read more: Swiss correctional facilities record slight uptick
More
Swiss foreign ministry memo on UNRWA funding raises alarm
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
According to a Swiss foreign ministry internal memo, cutting off UNRWA supplies to Gaza could be a violation of the Genocide Convention.
Read more: Swiss foreign ministry memo on UNRWA funding raises alarm
More
Swiss stock exchange SIX acquires Aquis Exchange in London
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
The Swiss stock exchange SIX is taking over a stock exchange service provider in the UK, enabling it to operate a MTF.
Read more: Swiss stock exchange SIX acquires Aquis Exchange in London
More
Swiss justice minister reiterates call for safeguard clause with EU
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
Swiss justice minister Beat Jans reiterated the Swiss demand for a safeguard clause in the free movement of persons with the EU.
Read more: Swiss justice minister reiterates call for safeguard clause with EU
More
Mental health and mobility top Swiss youth parliament agenda
This content was published on
Nov 11, 2024
The participants of this year’s Swiss youth parliament session put forward twelve demands.
Read more: Mental health and mobility top Swiss youth parliament agenda
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.