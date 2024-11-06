Swiss ban on face covering will apply from 2025

From January 1, 2025, it will be forbidden to cover the face in public places throughout Switzerland. Violations can be punished with a fine of up to CHF1,000 (about $1,143).

Русский ru С 2025 года в Швейцарии запретят скрывать лицо на улице Read more: С 2025 года в Швейцарии запретят скрывать лицо на улице

On Wednesday, the Swiss government decided to put the new provision to effect from 2025. The controversial “anti-burka” initiative was approved by 51.2% of Swiss voters in March 2021.

The new constitutional article will be implemented in the Federal Act on the Prohibition of Covering the Face. Violations will be dealt with through the administrative fine procedure to minimise bureaucracy. The administrative fine to be paid will be CHF100 and can be paid directly on site. However, those who refused to pay the administrative fine will be subject to the ordinary procedure which carries a maximum penalty of CHF1,000.

The ban on covering the face does not apply on airplanes or in diplomatic and consular premises. The face may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites. In addition, covering the face remains allowed for reasons of health, safety, weather conditions and local Swiss customs. It is also permitted for artistic and entertainment performances and for advertising purposes.

In exceptional cases, face coverings in public spaces may be allowed if they are necessary for the exercise of freedom of expression and assembly provided that the responsible authority has approved them in advance and public order and security are not compromised.