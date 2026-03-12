Families in Switzerland call for better social media guardrails

According to an analysis, dealing with social media has become more important for families in Switzerland. Around half of the families surveyed would like to see better child protection and a ban on mobile phones in schools, according to a family barometer.

In addition, 47% of the families surveyed believe there is a need for more general support from schools and 44% of respondents believe that legal restrictions on social media are desirable. This was the conclusion of the Family Barometer published by Pro Familia Switzerland and pension insurer Pax on Thursday. Some 2,036 families across Switzerland were surveyed from November 10 to 27, 2025.

According to the barometer, the majority of respondents feel that they are able to guide their children well when it comes to using mobile phones, the internet and social media. Some 57% of respondents somewhat agreed with the question and 30% completely agreed.

According to Pro Familia and Pax, the use of social media is not equally prevalent for families in Switzerland. In German-speaking Switzerland, 27% of families were very concerned about the issue, compared to 13% of families surveyed in French-speaking Switzerland and 10% in Ticino. In Ticino and French-speaking Switzerland, however, the issue of youth violence is more prevalent for families than in German-speaking Switzerland.

Money remains the main issue

According to the barometer, money remains the top issue for Swiss families, as in previous years. Health insurance premiums and rising prices continue to lead the list of top issues. According to the analysis, health insurance premiums are a particular concern for families in Ticino. Rising prices more generally are a key concern for families in Ticino and French-speaking Switzerland.

For slightly less than half of the survey participants, household income is sufficient for family life. For almost as many of the families surveyed, the income is barely sufficient and for 7% of those surveyed, it is not sufficient. According to the barometer, the perception of their own financial situation has thus remained stable over the years.

Finally, the respondents in the survey also looked to the future. Three quarters of the families surveyed expect that the general situation in Switzerland will tend to deteriorate or deteriorate significantly over the next three years. Expectations for future developments therefore remain pessimistic, as the Family Barometer summarises.

