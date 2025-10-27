Swiss housing market is ‘stabilising’, says report

The number of house offers in Switzerland continues to rise, but at a slower pace, a study shows. Keystone-SDA

The number of online offers for single-family homes continued to rise between July 2024 and June 2025. But after the sharp rise in supply in recent years, the market seems to be stabilising at a higher level of supply, according to a study by property portal Immoscout24.

Since advertisements are published for slightly longer than in the past, sellers have to be more patient. During the period under review, 77,517 adverts for single-family homes were published online in Switzerland, around 2,500 more than a year earlier, according to the latest edition of the Online Home Market Analysis by Immoscout24, in collaboration with the Swiss Property Owners Association and the Swiss Real Estate Institute.

The report notes the 3.4% growth was well below the spectacular 36% increase recorded the previous year.

“After the sharp rise in supply in recent years, the market therefore seems to be stabilising at a higher level of supply for the time being,” it says.

“After the considerable increase in supply, it is hardly surprising that the market is slowing down again. Regardless of the increase in supply in Switzerland, this surplus of properties can still be absorbed by unchanged demand throughout the country,” Martin Waeber, director of real estate at SMG Swiss Marketplace Group, said in a press release.

Listings published for an average of 79 days

This slight increase in supply was accompanied by a moderate rise in the length of time taken to publish adverts. On average, single-family homes remained online for 79 days, almost 4% more than in the previous analysis period.

“This parallel percentage increase in the volume of supply and in the time taken to publish ads indicates continuing demand. As a result of the increase in supply, sellers are currently having to wait a little longer before selling their property,” it points out.

However, the situation varies from canton to canton. In central Switzerland and the central Plateau region, for example, the average publication time has fallen significantly, while it has risen the most in cantons Geneva, Vaud, Valais and Ticino.

While between 2023 and 2024, an increase in demand was observed in all regions, this was no longer the case between 2024 and 2025, the study also notes. Demand rose in Ticino, central Switzerland, the central Plateau region and eastern Switzerland, but fell in cantons Geneva, Vaud, Valais and, albeit slightly, Zurich.

The ads evaluated come from a number of well-known property portals and therefore cover the majority of online ads published in Switzerland during the study period, according to the authors.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

