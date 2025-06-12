Zurich to set income limits to rent affordable flats

This was the second time the issue had been debated in Zurich’s parliament. An initial proposal, which did not include income limits, was subsequently overturned in 2024.
The city councillors were not in agreement. The council’s left-wing, centre parties called for a limit that would only apply at the beginning of the rental period. Only those who earn no more than four times the rent should be allowed to move into a low-cost flat.
The majority of the parties rejected the idea that income should not be more than six times higher than the rent later on.
The local parliament agreed to an inspection of housing conditions every two years. Rules similar to those for municipal flats should also apply, such as minimum occupancy. Accordingly, at least three people must live in a 4-room flat.
The final vote will take place at one of the next meetings.
