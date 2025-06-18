UBS study: Switzerland is still the richest country in the world

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Demographics

According to the Global Wealth Report 2025, the average wealth of an adult in Switzerland was $687,000 in 2024, an increase of 3% compared to the previous year. Keystone-SDA
Average per-capita wealth in Switzerland rose last year to $687,000 (CHF561,000), the UBS Global Wealth Report said on Wednesday. The Alpine nation retains its position as the richest country in the world, followed by the United States, where wealth has risen sharply.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the Global Wealth Report 2025 published by UBS on Wednesday, the average wealth of an adult in Switzerland (population 8.8 million) was $687,000 (CHF561,000) in 2024, an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.

UBS defines wealth as the sum of all financial assets and tangible assets such as real estate owned by private individuals minus debts. This figure includes the assets of private pension funds.

The increase in wealth is primarily due to the rise in property prices. “Many new millionaires have become millionaires simply because the value of their own property has risen,” Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, told reporters.

Major global differences

According to the UBS report, global assets increased by 4.6% last year. Eastern Europe recorded the largest asset growth with an increase of 12%. This was closely followed by North America with 11.98%.

“At the same time, however, more than half of the countries analysed remained unaffected by global wealth growth last year,” said Donovan. For the most part, these countries even recorded a decline in average wealth per adult.

More

In Western Europe, for example, wealth fell by 1.5% compared to the previous year. In Latin America, the decline was a whopping 4.3%.

High asset growth in US

According to UBS, US residents became notably richer last year: wealth increased by 11% compared to the previous year. In 2024 alone, almost 380,000 people became millionaires in the US.

Almost 24 million Americans can now call themselves dollar millionaires, or around 40% of all millionaires worldwide. Around 6.3 million millionaires were recorded in mainland China. Together, the two countries account for over half (54%) of all global wealth.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

