On Saturday, around 250 people demonstrated against the World Economic Forum in Davos and a thousand against homophobia in different parts of the country.

The Anti-WEF procession, referred to by the organisers as "WEF off - the future belongs to us", took place in the central Swiss city of Lucerne. Around 250 people marched in the procession as part of an organised demonstration that referred to Davos as a "fig leaf of the powerful". Under the pretext of making the world a better place, the powerful are only increasing their wealth, destroying the environment, dividing and dehumanizing society, accused the organisers, calling for solidarity as a response to the power of the state and capital.

The 50th edition of the WEF will be held from January 21 to 24 in the ski resort town of Davos. Several powerful political and economic decision-makers, including US President Donald Trump, are expected to congregate to discuss major global challenges.

Denouncing discrimination

Some 200 people, according to the organisers, gathered on Saturday in the city of Lausanne on Lake Geneva to denounce hate speech and discrimination against sexual minorities. A similar demonstration brought together 800 activists in Zurich.

The demonstrations come ahead of nation-wide referendum on February 9 on the government’s proposal to extend the anti-racism law to the include discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Switzerland currently has no legislation affording special protection to them. A clause in the Swiss Criminal Code penalises discrimination based on racial, ethnic or religious identity, but not sexual orientation or gender identity. Those behind the referendum believe that the new law is an attack on freedom of speech.





